Boys & Girls Club receives donation from Staples Foundation

The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center has been awarded $3,500 by Staples Foundation, the private charitable arm of Staples, Inc., through a program called “2 Million & Change” that allows Staples associates around the globe to direct more than $2 million in donations each year.

“We are grateful that the Staples Foundation has awarded us a grant in support of our My. Future STEAM Programming. This will provide our club members an opportunity to participate in technology programs that will prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. “said Dawn Burke, director of Corporate, Foundation and Donor Relations, said a press release from the club.

“For 30 years, Staples associates have been making a difference in their communities around the world,” said John Burke, chief culture officer, Staples, Inc. in a press release, “We’re thrilled that the “2 Million & Change” program lets our associate make an even greater impact on the organizations they are passionate about.”