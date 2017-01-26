Bristol chamber ED adds Farmington to her duties

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce has named Christine Mola as their new Executive Director.

In this position, Mola will work closely with chamber president Brendan Moran to help grow chamber membership, coordinate meetings, and assist with planning and promoting events. According to Moran, “Christine has hit the ground running and already has plenty of great ideas on ways to move the chamber forward.”

The previous executive Director of the Farmington Chamber, Cindy Scoville, was promoted to president and CEO of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce in February 2016. This new position required her to step back from her duties to the Farmington Chamber and she worked closely with Mola to ensure a smooth transition. Scoville stated, “I have known Christine for years and I know she will do an excellent job for the Farmington Chamber, helping them gain new members and expand event offerings.”

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce is an affiliate of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, which covers the areas of Bloomfield, Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Plainville, Plymouth, and Wolcott.

Mola is employed by the Central Connecticut Chambers, where she will continue to act as the executive director for the Bristol Chamber of Commerce as well.

Christine Mola can be reached at (860) 584-4723 or c.mola@centralctchambers.org.

For more information on the Farmington Chamber and how to become a member, please visit www.FarmingtonChamber.com, or call (860) 676-8490.