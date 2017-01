Health listings for Jan. 27

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

PLAINVILLE

TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO PREVENT FALLS AND INJURIES THIS WINTER. 10 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register. Sponsored by Southington Care Center. (860) 747-5728.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11 a.m. to noon. ShopRite, 750 Queen St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

OTHER

‘LOVE THY SKIN.’ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Victoria Biondi will educate you on how to address these needs. Presentation at 9:30 a.m. Snacks and refreshments. 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800.