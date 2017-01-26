Listings

Kids listings starting Jan. 27

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

PLAINVILLE

CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR. 11 a.m. All ages. Celebrate Year of the Rooster. Make lanterns, dragons, and more. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

BRISTOL

MOMMY SON VALENTINE’S DANCE. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Bristol Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol. Bbgc.org, (860) 540-3142.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

BRISTOL

AFTERNOON OF BOWLING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Spare Time Bowling, Route 6, Bristol. RSVP. Details. (860) 314-1400, ImagineNation.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. 6:30 p.m. Ages 3 and up with caregiver. Stories, snacks. Wear your PJs. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. No class Feb. 20. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

