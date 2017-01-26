Miscellaneous listings starting Jan. 27

JAN. 27, 28

BRISTOL

‘GHOST.’ Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Film with Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. Also, vintage cartoons and episode of “Flash Gordon.” All shown on film. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. PreserveHollywood.org, (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

PLAINVILLE

CLOTHING DRIVE. 10 a.m. to noon. To benefit Project Graduation at Plainville High School. Wheeler Regional YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

PLAINVILLE

DODGEBALL TOURNAMENT. 6 p.m. To benefit Project Graduation at Plainville High School. Teams will be made up of six players. Food and snacks available for sale. Plainville High School Kegel gym, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. Non-participant admission is $2. Register your team. (860) 205-9911.

BRISTOL

‘CAFÉ SOCIETY.’ 1 p.m. Film written and directed by Woody Allen. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Light refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. (Snow date, Feb. 9.) (860) 584-7790.

OTHER

‘MAGIC-MAGIC-MAGIC.’ Presented by The Woman’s Club of New Britain. 2 p.m. Given by Jan R. Paris, MD, a New Britain cardiologist and professional magician. First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

SINGLES GAME NIGHT. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Eat, play different games, hang out. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Bring your favorite game, appetizer, dessert. $5. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

PLAINVILLE

LINCOLN BIRTHDAY AND TRUMP VICTORY DINNER CELEBRATION. Annual Tri-Town dinner hosted by Republican Town Committees of Plainville, Farmington, and New Britain. 6 p.m., social hour. 7 p.m., dinner. Snow date of Sunday, Feb. 17. Cash bar. VFW Post 574, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Catered by Pagliacci’s Restaurant. BYOB. (860) 747-5995, (860) 748-5927.

FEB. 18, 19

BRISTOL

32ND ANNUAL BRISTOL HOME AND BUSINESS EXPO. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol. $25 per person.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

NOW thru MARCH 1

OTHER

‘CONNECTICUT DANCES- A VISUAL HISTORY.’ Exhibition. The exhibit brings to life the contribution that dance has played in the cultural vitality of Connecticut. Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St., Hartford. CTDanceall.com

NOW thru FEB. 4

OTHER

THE NATIONAL ARTS/ LOCAL COLOR, COMMUNITY RENEWAL TEAM’S 26TH ANNUAL VISUAL ART COMPETITION SHOW. Mondays to Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m .Artists’ reception Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. Capital Community College, 950 Main St., Hartford. (860) 560-5471. nancys@crtct.org

NOW thru FEB. 28

SOUTHINGTON

SARAH CYR OF NAUGATUCK. Art exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.