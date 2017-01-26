Music listings starting Jan. 27

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

PLAINVILLE

SPIRIT SHAKER. Waxy O’Connors, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

BRISTOL

NORMAN FLASH AND THE STARFIRES. 5 to 8 p.m. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

OTHER

THE NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. 7:30 p.m. Program includes premiere of Avrohom Leichtling’s Symphony No. 3. Conducted by Marshall Brown. Lewis Mills High School, 26 Lyon Rd., Burlington. www.nutmegsymphony.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

ROCK-N-ROLL REVIEW. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 7 to 11 p.m. The Fabulous Sharades and The Crown Imperials St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville. $20 in advance. $25 at the door if available. (860) 583-5214