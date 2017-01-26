Police investigate burglary and vehicle theft at Quick Auto Sales

Bristol police are investigating after two suspects burglarized Quick Auto Sales and Service and a stolen vehicle there today.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers responded to Quick Auto on Andrews Street after two people were reported trying to steal a vehicle from the business. Upon arrival, officers found that burglary took place at Quick Auto, and a gray Volkswagen Passat was stolen from the parking lot, the release said.

A short time later, the Volkswagen was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of King Street and Fifth Street, the release said. Two occupants were seen running west from the Volkswagen, and officers formed a perimeter around the accident while a state police K-9 unit responded and began a track, the release said. The suspects were not found during the track, and the investigation is ongoing.

A reverse 911 call was placed to area residents to inform them of the incident. Bristol police stated in the release that it believes there is no danger to the public, and that the suspects are no longer in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3000.