Dementia and caregiving series at Calendar House

Caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is not an easy task. A free five-week series provides strategies and effective communication tips to better understand and relate to the individual with memory loss.

Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging will present “Dementia and Caregiving: Focusing on the Person while Understanding the Disease Progression” at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St.

The sessions will be held on Mondays, Feb. 6 to March 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Alzheimer’s specialists Patty O’Brian, CDP, and Michelle Wyman, LSW, CDP, will lead the series. To best benefit, participants are asked to attend all sessions.

Topics include: Overview of dementia (Feb. 6); Basics of good communications and understanding behaviors (Feb. 13); Safety in the environment and how to structure a day with activities (Feb. 20); Taking care of the caregiver and care options (Feb. 27); and Legal and financial issues (March 6).

Space is limited, and registration is required. Contact Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, at 877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, a not for profit member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services, is a resource and assessment center designed to enhance access to services and information related to attaining optimal quality of life for seniors and their caregivers. For more information about Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, visit cthealthyaging.org.