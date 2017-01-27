Obituaries: Jeannine Albert

Jeannine (Doucette) Albert passed away on January 21, 2017 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina after a brief illness. The daughter of Vital and Jeannette (Chasse) Doucette, she was born on January 3, 1932 in Madawaska, Maine and moved to Bristol at age 12. A graduate of St. Ann School and Bristol High School, she worked for the Boy Scouts of America, Hartford Insurance Company, Connecticut Bank and Trust, Law Office of Robert Maynard, and the Bristol Probate Court. Jeannine was married for 63 years to Renaud Albert, a local businessman who predeceased her by a few months. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sisters; Mildred Lauzon and Geraldine Lyman; and a brother, Wilfred Doucette all of Bristol. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law James and Denise Albert of Bristol; two granddaughters Dr. Andrea Albert of Los Alamos, NM and Lisa Albert of Somerville, MA; two sisters, Constance Daigle and Joan Lubelczyk of Bristol; and two brothers, Claude Doucette of Bristol and Reginald Doucette of Terryville. She is also survived by several cherished godchildren, nieces and nephews. Active in the community, especially at St. Ann parish, she sang in the choir and was a Captain of the St. Ann Dinner Club. She also participated in several local clubs and organizations with her husband Renaud. In her younger days she was an avid bowler, consistently the top woman in the league. She loved to travel and met Pope John-Paul II at the Vatican. She also loved to dance and had a strong zest for life. She will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. Calling hours will be at Dupont Funeral Home in Bristol on Friday, February 3rd from 4-8PM. A funeral mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday, February 4th at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bristol, followed by burial at St. Joseph cemetery with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Church, 215 West St. Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

