Police blotter for Jan. 27

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Elijah Rogers, 22, of 76 Church Hill Dr., Newington, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, criminal violation of protective order threatening, third degree assault, and second degree breach of peace.
- Tasha M. Stokes, 30, of 318 Queen St., Apt. A1, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Debra Mitchell, 59, of 25 Ward St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment, driving with the intent to harass, operation while under the influence, operation while registered license suspended/ revoked, no insurance and second degree criminal mischief.
- Lori Mastrantuone, 32, of 37 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Carl M. Lane, 39, of 168 Park St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with operation while under the influence and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Renee E. Blanchard, 30, of 14 Woodard Dr., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Michael D. Doheny, 29, of 51 East Ave., West Haven, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Ashley M. Clemonts, 23, of 27 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening and interfering with an officer.
- Jonathon R. Milian, 25, of 27 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening and interfering with an officer.
- Pawel Olechnie, 24, of 59 West Washington St., Apt: 30, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- David Smith, 60, of 68 Collins Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joseph M. Bright, 25, of 236 Main St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with violation of probation.
- Vanessa Dayon, 37, of 100 Hilltop Rd., Plainville, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with operation while under the influence and driving in a right hand lane.
- Amalya Santiago, 24, of 104 Charles St., New Britain, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with operation while under the influence and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Melissa Fregia, 35, of no certain address, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Haley L. Flagge, 19, of 253 West St., Plainville, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Aaron Llamas, 45, of 28 Center St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault.
- Angel M. Morales, 36, of 28 Center St., Apt: 2, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Kirk D. Marshall, 62, of 320 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Calvin Joseph, 54, of 59 Colony St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.
- Jeffrey A. Thompson, 44, of 196 Ridgefield Dr., Middletown, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with first degree criminal trespass.
- Teresa Conroy-Acampora, 48, of 18 Fairlawn St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Katie Coler, 24, of 63 Maywood Lane, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree harassment.
- Rebecca Pfenning, 43, of 420 Washington St., Middletown, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with failure to respond to infraction.
- Stephanie A. Costa, 28, of 36 Wolcott St., New Haven, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Mark J. Raboin, 27, of 111 Jacobs St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm, theft of a firearm, conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, and two counts of violation of probation.
- Andrew L. Lamothe, 41, of 200 Hart St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of failure to register sexually violence offense.
- Maeghan L. McDonald, 29, of 231 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with failure to respond to infraction.
- Lasondra Gainey, 26, of 112 Thomas St., Middletown, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.
- Michael Badgley, 28, of 2786 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Apt. 3G, Marion, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny and criminal liability for acts of another.
- Lance Khan, 28, of 61 Teri Ct., Southington, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny and criminal liability for acts of another.
- Scott P. Gordon, 58, of 84 Sherwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.
- Ryan J. Brewer-Leone, 26, of 54 Anthony Dr., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with speeding, illegal possession of narcotics, possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.