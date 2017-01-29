Fire report for Jan. 27

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Jan. 13

North Riverside Apartments, 318 Queen St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

32 Pleasant View Ave., power line down.

64 Rosewood Dr., smoke or odor removal.

Community Health Center, 395 North Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Roberts Terrace and Matthews St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

McKinley Ave. and Lake Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Jan. 14

CVS, 839 Farmington Ave., water problem, other.

34 Ingraham St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

336 Redstone Hill Rd., chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue.

Hooker Court and Riverside Ave., extrication, rescue, other.

Jan. 15

41 Old Farm Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.

91 Park St., water problem, other.

King Place and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1175 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

River Street and Sixth Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Jan. 16

94 Gaylord St., lock-out.

76 Castle Rd., public service.

19 Daisy Circle, carbon monoxide incident.

405 West St., smoke or odor removal.

Jan. 17

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Huntington Woods, 200 Blakeslee St., carbon monoxide incident.

45 Willoughby St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

37 Perkins St., lock-out.

Jan. 18

55 Gaylord St., person in distress, other.

27 Davis Dr., power line down.

Revere Dr. and Mix St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Jan. 19

482 Broad St., fire in mobile home used as fixed residence.