Obituaries: Bonita Jeanne Maskery

Bonita Jeanne “Bonnie” (Higgins) Maskery, 74, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Bonnie was born on Nov. 5, 1942, in Beverly, Mass., the daughter of Lillian Amber (McLaughlin) Higgins and Raymond Philip Higgins. Bonnie was married in 1967 to Paul M. Maskery. They were married for 49 wonderful years and resided in Bristol since her marriage.

Bonnie was a 1961 graduate of Hamilton High School, South Hamilton, Mass. She earned a BE/BS degree in physical education and science from Plymouth State University in 1965 and an MS Degree in guidance and counseling from Central Connecticut State University in 1992.

She taught physical education in Hartford, N.Y. and Falls Village (Housatonic Valley Regional High School). Bonnie also earned an Associate Degree in Christian Education from the Hartford Seminary, Hartford in 1988. She was a Certified Secondary School Teacher, a Certified Guidance and Counseling Practitioner, a Certified Hypnotherapist and a Certified Reiki Master.

Bonnie and Paul met in Oslo, Norway while doing graduate work at the University of Oslo during the summer of 1966 and were married on Nov. 25, 1967.

Bonnie was a 1960 delegate to the Massachusetts Girls’ State, a 1992 inductee in the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, a 1998 inductee in the New Agenda: New England Women’s Sports Hall of Fame and the 1999 recipient of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Merit Award. She served the C.I.A.C. as the Girls’ Basketball Officials Director for over 25 years. Bonnie was also a life member of the U.S. Field Hockey Association and the Towne Family Association.

Bonnie was founder and owner of Rainbow in a Tear Workshops, a personal consultation service business, serving Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

Bonnie was an avid golfer and served as Vice President of Pequabuck Golf Club, President of the Pequabuck Golf Club Women’s Association and was the Chairperson of the Bristol Women’s City Golf Championship Tournament for many years. She was also a charter member of the Edgewood Little League Girls’ Softball program and was a very active girls’ basketball and field hockey official for 35 years.

Bonnie was a very active member of Asbury Methodist Church where she served as a Certified Lay Servant and Stephen Minister.

Bonnie will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Paul; two sons, Michael Joseph Maskery of Waltham, Mass. and USAF Col. Scott Philip Maskery and his wife, Jennifer, of Okinawa, Japan; along with her two beloved grandchildren, Elena and Paul. Bonnie also leaves her sister, Sandra, and her brother-in-law, William Wyman, her brother, Barry Higgins, and her brother–in-law, Thomas P. Maskery.

She was predeceased by her sister, Linda.

Bonnie will also be missed by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call the Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad St., Plainville, CT on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Avenue, Forestville, CT on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Dyer Brook Cemetery, Dyer Brook, Maine at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bonnie’s memory to the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, c/o Louise Albrecht, 323 Old Mill Road, Fairfield, CT 06824, or to the Book of Remembrance, c/o Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Avenue, Forestville, CT.

You may leave online condolences at www.bailey-funeralhome.com.

