Obituaries: Enrico J. Chiarillo

Enrico J. Chiarillo, 92, of Bristol, beloved husband of sixty six years of Jane (Szostecki) Chiarillo, passed away at home on January 28, 2017. Enrico was born in Bristol, son of the late Biagio Chiarillo and Filomena (LaPenta) Chiarillo. Enrico proudly served his country in the U.S Army during World War II, and was honorably discharged after the war. He was a member of the VFW where he served as Quartermaster of Post 994 in Bristol for forty five years, receiving citations for meritorious service. In 2008 he was presented with a public service award by Secretary of State Susan Bysiewicz, Office of the Secretary of State of Connecticut for exemplary service and unwavering courage during World War II. By trade, Enrico was an electrician. He retired from Aetna Life and Casualty, Hartford after thirty five years. Enrico was an avid fisherman and didn’t let the winter deter him from a day of ice fishing. Other favorite activities were playing horse-shoes, for which he won numerous tournament trophies, and bocce. Enrico graduated from Bristol High School. He was a member of Italian Social Club, Pequabuck Club, American Legion, VFW Plainville and DAV. Enrico was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bristol. In addition to his wife, Enrico is survived by his son Enrico Chiarillo, Jr. (Rachel) of Farmington, daughter Sharon Coker (Jack) of Florida, sisters Ann Amodio, Carmela Cliche, and Lucy Yacawych of Bristol, and sister in law Antoinette Chiarillo of Bristol. In addition, Enrico leaves two grandsons, Nicholas and Eric Chiarillo, of Connecticut, and granddaughter Jennifer (Ben) Stein, as well as one great-grandson, Maxwell Stein, of Florida. Enrico is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Enrico is pre-deceased by his brothers, Paul DiAngelo, Julius and Frank Chiarillo, and his sisters Angelina Gwaltney, and Dorothy Nicholson. Calling hours will be held at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, Connecticut, on Thursday from 3 to 7pm. A mass will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10am at St. Anthony’s Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bristol. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

