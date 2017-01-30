Obituaries: James J. ‘Duke’ Duncan

Bristol, James J. “Duke” Duncan, III, 70, of Bristol passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Bristol Hospital. He was born in Bristol, the son of the late James J. Jr. and Lucille (Salvas) Duncan.

He worked for and retired from Avon Public Schools. He was also a proud member of the Bristol Lodge of Elks #1010 for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

He leaves a daughter, Heather Duncan and 2 grandchildren, Samuel and Spencer. Brothers, Robert F. Duncan and Richard C. Duncan and a sister, Patricia Shields, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 Am at St. Joseph Church. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol, CT. WWW.Dunnfh.com