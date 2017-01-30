Obituaries: Phyllis Slominski

Phyllis (Polulla) Slominski, 95, of Bristol, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. She was born in Hartford, CT, on January 14, 1922. She was a resident of Bristol since 1955. Phyllis devoted her life to the needs of her family. A communicant of Saint Joseph Church, she was a member of the Adult and Resurrection Choirs. He also volunteered for St. Joseph’s School and for Bristol Hospital. Phyllis Loved to socialize with her family and friends. Cooking was her favorite hobby. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Leo Slominski, parents Michael and Angelina Polulla, and brother, Pasquale Pollula. Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Daly and husband Tom, and son, David Slominski. She also leaves five cherished grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Margaret, and Katherine Daly, and Sarah Slominski. Also surviving is her beloved sister and constant companion, Jo Mary Polulla. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, January 29, from 3-5pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will celebrate her life on Monday morning at 10am at Saint Joseph Church, Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph School, 335 Center St., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

