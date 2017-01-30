Obituaries: Theresa Parylovich

Theresa (Brule) Parylovich, 91, of Bristol, widow of both the late John Parylovich and of the late Henry Weidinger, died Friday (January 27, 2017) at Sheriden Woods in Bristol. Theresa was born on June 27, 1925 in Hartford to the late Omer and Justina (Bordage) Brule. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Royal Typewriter. She was a member of St. Gregory Church, Bristol, and the Senior Citizen Center. She is survived by her sister Estelle Metcalf, of St. Petersburg, FL; sister-in-law: Irene and her husband Frank Trojanowski, of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Theresa will begin at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 at 11:30 AM on Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2017). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 PM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Theresa’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Sheriden Woods, especially Whispering Pines, whose care and compassion was exceptional during Theresa’s stay. Memorial donations may be made to a charity or fund of the donor’s choosing. Please visit Theresa’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

