Obituaries: Walter Schultz

Walter Schultz, 99, of Terryville, husband of the late Betty (Radke) Schultz died Friday January 27, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Walter was born August 3, 1917 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Adolph & Olga (Winters) Schultz. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for Schultz Corp. of Terryville and for Bristol Construction for many years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville.

He is survived by his sons, Jack Schultz and his wife Agnes of Queensbury, NY, Bill Schultz and his wife Noreen of Terryville; his brother Ernie Schultz and his wife Virginia of Terryville; his grandchildren, Jim and his wife Donna, Dave, Kyle and Kelly; his great grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Olivia, Tyler, Addison, Jackson and Carson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11:30AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville. Burial in the spring will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00AM.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 134 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com