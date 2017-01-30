Police warn residents about flyer left on residents’ doors

Bristol police are warning residents about a flyer being left on homeowners’ doors.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers received several complaints about the flyer, which is for a solar panel energy company from Utah. The flyer has a sticky note reading, “Final Notice Please Call for Information,” and a box checked that states, “Final Attempt Must Call M-F, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.,” the release said. The bottom of the note has a route code and phone number to call, the release said.

Police said in the release that the note is a form of advertising and is not violating any town ordinance, and have advised residents only to call the number if they are interested in the product.

There is no need to contact police regarding this matter, the release said.