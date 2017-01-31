Coloring Craze Party coming back

The Coloring Craze Party continues at the Bristol Historical Society on Friday, Feb. 17. You bring your coloring books and supplies to the Bristol Historical Society and a wine and cheese party will be provided. This event will be held at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol from 7 to 9 p.m., admission is $5. Pre-registration is required, adults only. Call (860)583-6309 for further information. When mailing in requests, please write Color Craze on the outside of the envelope and mail to BHS, PO Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. In case of inclement weather check the society’s website or call the society.

