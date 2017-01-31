Foundation accepting applications for grants, scholarships

Main Street Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from area nonprofit organizations through its competitive General Grant Cycle and the Plainville Community Fund while scholarship applications are being accepted from local students.

All guidelines, eligibility criteria and links to the online applications are available on the Foundation’s website, www.mainstreetfoundation.org.

Nonprofit organizations serving Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and/or Wolcott may be eligible to apply for grants through the foundation’s competitive General Grant Cycle. Funding consideration will be given to, but not limited to, proposals requesting support for charitable projects in the areas of education, health, human services, sports field maintenance, animal welfare, environment and arts and culture.

All proposals for the General Grant Cycle are due March 31.

In addition, the Plainville Community Fund is seeking grant applications from nonprofit organizations that serve Plainville residents in a variety of areas. Proposals for the Plainville Community Fund are due March 15.

Eligibility criteria and the link to the online applications for the General Grant Cycle and the Plainville Community Fund are posted on the Foundation’s website. Interested organizations are required to contact Jarre Betts, vice president of programs, at (8600583-6363 before submitting a proposal.

The foundation is also accepting applications for scholarships from local residents who wish to pursue their educational and career goals. These scholarship funds target many diverse areas of study and are available to students at various points in their educational careers. The 2017 Scholarship Directory, which lists all scholarships and eligibility criteria, and the link to the Foundation’s online application are available on the Foundation’s website. The deadline for the majority of the scholarships is March 17.

Included in the scholarships offered this year are three new scholarships:

The Olivia Fusco Memorial Art Scholarship Fund will award a scholarship to a Southington High School senior pursuing post-secondary education in visual or performing arts or art education. This fund was established to honor of the memory of Olivia Fusco, a Southington resident who passed away in 2015 at the young age of 14.

The Anthony Norton Scholarship Fund will provide a scholarship to a Terryville High School graduating senior who is pursuing a career in education or science. This fund was established in memory of Tony Norton, a beloved science teacher in Plymouth who passed away at age 35 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

TheDr. Joan T. Wallace Prize for Highest Achievement at Southington High School will provide a scholarship to the Southington High School senior with the highest GPA in English. This fund was established to recognize and promote excellence in all areas of the English language arts by Dr. Wallace, the first coordinator of English Language Arts in the Southington Public Schools. This scholarship does not require an application.

All information is available on the foundation’s website, www.mainstreetfoundation.org.