History Room exhibits Babylonian writings Saturday

The Bristol History Room is hosting a special exhibit with Babylonian (cuneiform) writings on 4,000 year-old clay tablets. The tablets were acquired for the Bristol Public Library in the 1920s by long-time director, Charles Wooding. This will be the first public exhibit of these ancient tablets in recent times. They were translated by Elizabeth E. Payne, former Conservator, Babylonian Collection, Yale University. There is no charge.

The exhibit is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the second level of Bristol Public Library, 5 High Street, Bristol.

The Bristol History room will be open the following Saturdays through May 2017: March 4, April 1, and May 13.