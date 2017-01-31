Lions Club holding New Members Night

The Bristol Lions Club is hosting a New Members Night at the Oasis Restaurant, Pine Street in Bristol, on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

All community members interested in becoming club members are invited to hear what the Bristol Lions Club has contributed to the Bristol community in its 90-plus year history and what Lions are all about. Following the pizza buffet, a short program will be presented.

Interested participants may call membership chairperson Ev Lyons at (860)977-7989 or email a response to lyonsev50@gmail.com.