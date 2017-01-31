Programs about preventing identity theft on Feb. 1

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) today called attention to events hosted by the Federal Trade Commission about preventing tax identity theft. Two events Feb.1 with the Department of Veterans Affairs specifically address minimizing risk for service members, veterans, and their families.

“Identity theft has become a widespread problem that has affected millions of people. It’s discouraging to learn that some scammer specifically targets our service members and veterans,” Sen. Martin said. “When I learned about the programs the FTC, Veterans Affairs, and others are hosting to teach people what to look out for, I wanted to make sure I got the word out to my constituents and, really, anybody. In today’s world, we need all the information we can get to protect ourselves.”

Two events on February 1, a Twitter chat at 11 a.m. and webinar at 1 p.m. deal with issues encountered by service members, veterans, and their families. The events are free and open to the public and are part of the FTC’s Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week.

“It’s shocking to learn about all of the scams that are out there and how these criminals prey upon some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Sen. Martin said. “I hope everyone will take advantage of these presentations to learn how to prevent identity theft. If anyone becomes a victim, these programs will also have information about steps to take to recover.”

For information about identity theft awareness events, visit this FTC website: www.ftc.gov/taxidtheft. Other consumer information can be found on the FTC’s main website at www.ftc.gov.

