Republican legislators meet with constituents

The public is invited to a Coffee Hour with Bristol legislators on Friday, Feb. 6 at Rodd’s Restaurant, 854 Farmington Ave., Bristol.

The “Coffee With Your Legislators” event will run from 8 to 9 a.m.

It will be hosted by state Sen. Henri Martin and state representatives Whit Betts and Cara Pavalock.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol as the 2017 legislative session is under way. All residents are encouraged to attend and discuss any state or legislative issues, including the latest on the state budget or local concerns.

Coffee will be provided.

Those who cannot attend may contact Betts and Pavalock at 800 842-1423 and Martin at (860)240-0022 with any questions or concerns.