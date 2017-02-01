Dining listings starting Feb. 3

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

OTHER

WINE TASTING AND FUND RAISING AUCTION. Hosted by Youth Ministry of Terryville. 6 to 9 p.m. Wine tasting, Tastefully Simple demonstration, music, door prizes, and childcare. Some items up for auction: amusement park and museum passes, New York Giants and New York Jets memorabilia, restaurant gift certificates, skiing and golfing passes, more. (860) 583-4697, youthministry.parish4U.info

MARCH, APRIL

BRISTOL

TASTE OF BRISTOL. Presented by West End Association. Get 20 percent off at 30 local restaurants for March and April. Each ticket is also an entry in a drawing April 28 for over $500 in restaurant certificates. www.WestEndBristol.org. Tickets also will be sold at the Bristol Home and Business Expo. Proceeds will be used to further the mission of the West End Association.