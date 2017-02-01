Dressers recalled because they are falling hazard, state announces

On Monday, January 31st, Bolton Furniture issued a recall of their “Two Over Two 4-drawer dressers” due to serious tipping and entrapment hazards. Furniture with these hazards can be particularly dangerous for families with small children who may face serious injury or even death in the case the dresser were to fall. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) encourages consumers who may have purchased this dresser to contact Bolton Furniture for support.

“Our number one goal here at DCP is to ensure public health and safety for the residents of Connecticut,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris, “We know that our home is the place where we often feel the most safe, but we always urge consumers to be aware of unsafe products they may have purchased, and to take the steps needed for return or repair. Consumers may also to contact DCP with questions or complaints on these products.”

Consumers who have purchased these dressers (pictured below) should contact Bolton Furniture at 800-545-8982 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for a free retrofit kit that will allow the consumer to secure the dresser safely to the wall.

These dressers were sold at children’s specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Overstock.com, Target.com, ToysRus.com, Wayfair.com, Zulily.com, and other online retailers from February 2011 to October of 2016.