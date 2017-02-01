Kids listings for Feb. 3

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

BRISTOL

TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY. 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Bubba the BIG Purple Library Gorilla. Stories, crafts, get a library card. All children will receive a copy of “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.bristollib.com/children. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2021.

PLAINVILLE

AN ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE PARTY. 1:30 p.m. Elephant and Piggie from Mo Willem’s popular books. Bring your camera. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajarami@libraryconnection.info

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

PLAINVILLE

MANGA AND ANIME CLUB. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hang out with others who love manga and anime. Bring your dinner or some snacks as well as any sketchbooks you’d like to share. This evening will be about preparing for April’s Manga and Anime event. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajarami@libraryconnection.info

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

BRISTOL

MOMMY SON VALENTINE’S DANCE. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Bristol Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol. Bbgc.org, (860) 540-3142.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

BRISTOL

AFTERNOON OF BOWLING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Spare Time Bowling, Route 6, Bristol. RSVP. Details. (860) 314-1400, ImagineNation.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. 6:30 p.m. Ages 3 and up with caregiver. Stories, snacks. Wear your PJs. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. No class Feb. 20. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BRISTOL

STORIES, SONGS, SENSORY PLAY. 10 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Babies hear stories, music, and meet other babies. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

HEAD, SHOULDERS, KNEES & TALES. Mondays, 10 a.m. For children 2 to 5 p.m. Stories, finger plays, action rhymes, and stretches. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/children

WIGGLE AND READ. 11 a.m. For all ages. Shake, shimmy, dance. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

RAMBUNCTIOUS READERS. 6:30 p.m. For children 3 years and older. Singing, dancing, laughs. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

GOING SOLO. 3:45 p.m. Foster independence as children experience story time without a parent. No grown-ups allowed. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

1 BOOK, 1 CRAFT. 2 p.m. Read and hear stories and make a craft that brings the story to life. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children