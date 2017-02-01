Meetings listings for Feb. 3

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

PLAINVILLE

THE CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. 1:30 p.m., doors open. 2 p.m., meeting begins. Topic is the Rose Garden of Elizabeth Park. Who were Charles and Elizabeth Pond and how did the property come to be. Marci Martin, master rosarian, will present the park’s history through a series of photographs from the early 1900s to present day. Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Refreshments available. Free.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

CITIZENS AND PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION. 7 p.m., first Tuesday of the month. Concerned citizens and taxpayers of Plainville who meet monthly to discuss town issues, policies, and issues of concern. Plainville Public Library, lower level, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

PLAINVILLE LIONS CLUB. 6:30 p.m. Meeting on the first Wednesday of each month. Central Café, 24 Whiting St., Plainville. (860) 747-9402.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Monthly programs, techniques for enhancing your photography, field trips, and competitions. Gallery 53, 53 Colony St., Meriden. All skill levels are welcome to join and share in photography experiences. Jimski42@gmail.com