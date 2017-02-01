Music listings, starting Feb. 3

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

ROCK-N-ROLL REVIEW. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 7 to 11 p.m. The Fabulous Sharades and The Crown Imperials St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville. $20 in advance. $25 at the door if available. (860) 583-5214

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

OTHER

CHOIR FESTIVAL CONCERT. 5 p.m. Several local adult church choirs will participate, including some from Bristol. Director is Andrew Brochu, the choral director at Avon High School. Sacred music of many genres. St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden. Public invited. No admission charge.