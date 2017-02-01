Obituary: Elizabeth Mary Uchalik-Gimma, 66

Elizabeth Mary Uchalik-Gimma, 66, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Bristol Hospital after an illness, with her son and granddaughter by her side. She was born in New Britain, to the late Michael and Mary (Koval) Gimma. Elizabeth was a resident of New Britain and Bristol, graduating from New Britain High and raising her family in Bristol. She was a devout parishioner of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church. She enjoyed going out with friends and spent most of her time with her son and granddaughter. She will be most remembered for being a lifelong caregiver.

She is survived by her husband Michael, her son Michael Uchalid and granddaughter Lynn Uchalid of Bristol; her nephew Michael Descoteaux and wife Angelita; her great nephew Michael Jr. and great niece Jasmine Descoteaux; her nieces Gwendolyn Bouras of Unionville, Catherine Matulis of East Hartford and Christine Steward. As well as Frank A. Uchalik, and their three nieces and nephew in California. She was predeceased by sisters MaryJane Descoteaux and Joan Matulis, and her nephew Jim Matulis.

Elizabeth’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Bristol Hospital for their wonderful care.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 1st, from 4 to 7pm at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Byzantine funeral rites will be held on Thursday, February 2nd, at 11am, at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 121 Beaver St. New Britain, burial will follow at Holy Trinity Byzantine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com