The Studio to host Pocket Vinyl Feb. 25

The Desultory Theatre Club kicks off its seventh season by bringing back Pocket Vinyl to a new venue, The Studio, which is run by Ginger Grant, in Bristol on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Pocket Vinyl combines piano rock and live painting. Then, the painting of the evening auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Pocket Vinyl has been at it since 2010, and they have played over 600 shows, released four proper albums, two EPs, invented the world’s first MP, created hundreds of new art collectors nationwide, made over 12 kinds of t-shirts, and have generally been very busy.

The Studio, 179 West St., Bristol is a space to sit like-minded artists and work on your creations. For more information, go to their Facebook page.

This is an 8 p.m. show with the door opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Suggested donation is $7 to $10 Nobody will be turned away. Keep in mind that any donations will go to the Vvnue and Pocket Vinyl. The venue is BYOB friendly.