Transforming the World with Christ’s Love service set for Feb. 12

During worship on Sunday, Feb. 12, The First Congregational Church United Church of Christ of Bristol will hold its second annual Transforming the World with Christ’s Love worship service. This year, the church will honor the St. Vincent DePaul Mission of Bristol, Inc. and the life and ministry of Rev. Aubrey L. Murphy. Both will be recognized for their devotion to acting in ways that improve our world through spreading Christian love.

St. Vincent DePaul Mission of Bristol serves people who are overcoming their barriers to independent living. An average of 58 people without homes live at the St. Vincent DePaul Mission of Bristol every day. These clients experience daily acts in love through receiving shelter, case management, counseling, meals, residential services, and referrals to other services and programs that can benefit their circumstances. The St. Vincent DePaul Mission transforms our world with Christ’s love, one life at a time, one family at a time.

For 21 years, Rev. Aubrey L. “Murph” Murphy served the First Congregational Church Bristol as associate minister and upon his retirement was honored with the title associate minister Emeritus. Prior to Bristol, he served churches in New Britain, Westport, Old Saybrook, North Greenwich, and Alberta, Canada. Murph had a heart for Christian education and deeply nurtured the Christian faith journeys of children, youth, and adults. A member of his youth group in the 1960s shared these words about Murph, “How could one be so loving, kind, unassuming, dedicated, patient, tolerant, and in any situation, find kind words and offer a warm embrace? He was our anchor and showed us Christ’s light.”

Last August, he passed away at the age of 97.

The First Congregational Church created the Transforming the World with Christ’s Love recognition last year to bring greater attention to organizations and people inside and outside its church membership who are making the Greater Bristol community and the world a more welcoming and loving place for all.

“With all the negative world and national news we need to recommit to recognizing the many good things that are happening in the Greater Bristol community,” said Rev. Kristen Kleiman, pastor in a press release from the church.