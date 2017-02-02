BBGC receives grant to support SMART MOVES

The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center was recently awarded a $3,000 grant to support their SMART MOVES program.

The SMART Moves program is a prevention initiative at the Boys & Girls Club that helps young people resist alcohol, tobacco, drugs as well as premature sexual activity.

“We are grateful to The McPhee Foundation for their continued support. We applaud their commitment to providing young adults with the critical thinking skills to help them make healthy choices and practice responsible behaviors,” stated Dawn Burke, director of Corporate, Foundation and Donor Relations at the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol, a press release from the club stated.

The McPhee Foundation supports charities, children and families and research in order to promote a better quality of life.