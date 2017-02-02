Cockayne plans to seek reelection

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Last Friday, Ken Cockayne filed the initial paperwork to begin his campaign for reelection as the city’s mayor.

The paperwork filed in the city clerk’s office sets the stage for the two-term mayor to run this November. He still has to receive the endorsement of the city’s Republican Town Committee.

Thus far, no Democrat has officially stepped forward to challenge the mayor.

Following a query about the paperwork filed last Friday, the mayor issued a press release officially announcing his candidacy.

Cockayne’s initial statement of his campaign focused on “the successes that Bristol has achieved since I became mayor in 2013. Bristol’s image has improved both here at home and across the state.”

Among the accomplishments, Cockayne cited were:

“Expanded our tax base by selling Bingham and O’Connell schools and several lots in the Southeast Industrial Park,

“Implemented a senior volunteer tax credit,

“Welcomed the Bristol Blues baseball team,

“Renovated Fire Engine Companies No. 4 on Vincent P Kelly Road and No. 5 on Mix Street,

“Completed renovations to Muzzy Field with expanded event parking,

“Built two synthetic fields at the highs schools and

“Improved our quality of life through aggressive anti-blight and anti- crime initiatives that have resulted in the demolishing of over unsafe 50 structures and a crime rate at its lowest level in 15 years.”

The past two years have been rocky ones for the Republican in city hall. The past year has seen a combative relationship between the Republican and the Democrats on the council—Calvin Brown, Mary Fortier, and David Preleski. The year also has seen the mayor accused of sexual harassment, retaliation against his accuser for political activity, and threatening a staff member of the corporate counsel. An attorney investigating the matter said the mayor did engage in one act of retaliation but cleared him of sexual harassment. Following the investigation, at the recommendation of the investigating attorney Michael J. Rose, the mayor issued a series of apologies. And in an unprecedented move, the council censured the mayor based on details in the report.

Cockayne’s press release, however, focused on the positive events over the past two years.

“As I look around the city, I see that much progress has been made but I also see much more potential for our future,” said Cockayne.

Among the items on his agenda if reelected, said Cockayne, “We are working aggressively with Bristol Hospital and other developers on the master plan for the Centre Square property.

“We are promoting an exciting marketing initiative.

“We have a cohesive economic development team in place to attract and retain businesses.

“We have hired architects and a construction manager, and committed $5 million to the Memorial Boulevard School project.”

Cockayne’s press release for his campaign also noted, “The next two years will be challenging times for anyone who is seeking to run for elective office.” He noted rising costs and cuts in funding from the state.

“Bristol will need responsible, experienced leaders to deal with these challenges,” said Cockayne in the press release. In the release, the candidate promised to try to shield city taxpayers from cuts at the state-level while trying maintain city services. He also promised in the release his intent to grow the city’s grand list.