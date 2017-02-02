Legislators applaud grant for Preschool Child Care Center

State Representative Whit Betts (R-78) and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) applauded the decision to award a $1.4 million dollar grant to assist with the Bristol Preschool Child Care Center‘s continued renovations and improvements, reported a press release from the Connecticut General Assembly.

Located at the site of the former Jennings School, these funds will be utilized to finance the renovations and improvements to the facility’s first floor.

“The Bristol Preschool Child Care Center continues to serve as a major provider of quality care and education for young children in our community,” said Betts in the press release. “The teachers, administrators, and staff deserve all of the credit for making Bristol Preschool a successful model for educating and caring for our children as they learn and grow. I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to all of those involved in the process to secure the grant, including former State Rep. Betty Boukus, State Rep. Livvy Floren (R-Greenwich), and the governor for placing priority on this project which will benefit the care and education of our children for years to come.”

“It’s fitting that the Bristol Preschool Child Care Center is part of the legacy former Rep. Boukus leaves the City of Bristol,” Martin said in the press release. “She was a strong advocate for children and the preschool has played an important role in the lives of so many Bristol children. Now, it will be able to serve even more children.”