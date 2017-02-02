Obituaries: Dorothy E. Martineau

Dorothy E. Martineau, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Norman D. Martineau.

Dorothy was born in Bridgeport on December 3, 1930, daughter of the late Benjamin and Emily (Logwin) Rozum. For many years, Dorothy enjoyed singing in the choirs of St. Joseph Church and St. Gregory Church. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like flowers and gardening and spending wonderful times with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she leaves her sons, Robert Martineau (Karen) and John Martineau (Vernelly); sister Anna Green; grandchildren Rachel, Sarah, Chad, Jared and Bryant Martineau; great grandchildren Emma, Lilly, Brooke, Noah, Drew and Landon Martineau; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Stanley Rozum.

Calling hours will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol) until 10:30 a.m. when the precession will leave for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, and to honor the wonderful care Dorothy received, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Dorothy’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.