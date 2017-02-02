Obituaries: E. Joseph Levesque

E. Joseph “Joe” Levesque, 80, of Bristol, died on Wednesday (February 1, 2017) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Joe was born Bristol on January 23, 1937 and was a son of the late Everard J. Levesque, Sr., and Frances (Ruggerio) Levesque. A lifelong Bristol resident, he grew up in the West End and graduated from St. Anthony School where he was a parishioner. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Albany. He then worked for Marlin Rockwell before going to work as a firefighter with the Bristol Fire Department for 32 years, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed visiting Atlantic City and playing cards. Joe leaves three sons: Mark Levesque of Austin, TX, Frederick Levesque of Groton, and William Levesque of Bristol; his former wife, Margaret Levesque of Bristol; three grandchildren: Caitlin “CC”, Samuel, and Erik Levesque; and several cousins. He was predeceased by a grandson, Daniel Levesque. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (February 6, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Ave., 1st Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. or to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. Please visit Joe’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

