Obituaries: George E. Marre

George E. LaMarre, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Village Green of Bristol.

George was born on October 14, 1943 in Eagle Lake, ME son of the late Joseph and Leona (Saucier) LaMarre. He was a proud Army Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Following the war, he enlisted in the National Guard and was discharged as a Master Sargent and as a Chef. He received many awards and certificates while serving in the Military. Dad did it all. His pleasures were cooking and of course, eating. He enjoyed cooking for people no matter how big the crowd and could cook anything, enjoying every minute doing it.

Dad would go away every year for 2 weeks with the National Guard Reserve all over the world. He retired in Connecticut as a foreman in multiple spring shops: Bristol Spring, Wallace Barnes, Peck Spring to name a few shops where Dad worked hard and made many friends leaving a huge impression on all he came in contact with over the years.

Dad always told us when he retired he wanted to relocate to Savannah, Georgia which was his all-time favorite place to be. Dad did what he said and retired to Savannah working full time at Home Depot where he made many friends and memories. He loved to travel and whenever I or my brother would go to Georgia, Dad would take us everywhere to share places where movies were made or other interesting landmarks. Most of all he loved to take us to his favorite restaurants which had his favorite food, of course!

We have all these memories that were very special to Dad to share. He always enjoyed going out and having a good time with family and friends. No matter where it was, he always had a good time. He will be remembered as a Dad, Grandfather, Husband and friend to many. To my brother and I, he will always be our best friend, the greatest Father that God gave us and we will cherish every memory and moment we had with him. Dad you were unconditionally loved and will be forever missed and in our hearts forever and ever. This isn’t goodbye this is only till we meet again in Heaven where you are no longer in pain or suffering and resting in the arms of Jesus. We All Love You Dad!

He leaves his son, Keith LaMarre and his wife Rebecca and his daughter Karleen Collins and her husband Brian; brothers Richard LaMarre and his wife Gerdine and Harold LaMarre and his wife Lorene; sister Caroline Labbe and her husband Bruce; granddaughters Brittany Irizarry and Adiya LaMarre; great granddaughter Serenity Hathaway; his former wife Dixie LaMarre; longtime friend, Brenda Cyr who was a special part of his life;

and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol). Military honors will be accorded at the end of the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 6051, Albert Lea, MN 56007 (www.alsa.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit George’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.