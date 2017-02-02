Obituaries: Mark Paul Tonon

Mark Paul Tonon, 58, of Bristol, husband of Carrie B. (Bisignano) Tonon, died suddenly on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Mark was born August 8, 1958, in New Britain and was a son of Phyllis (Palazzo) Tonon and the late Paul Tonon. His life will be remembered as one of fidelity to his Catholic faith and his devotion to family and friends. Mark was a faithful member of St. Anthony Church, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a longtime baseball coach in the Bristol community. He loved playing cards (pinochle and setback) and cooking with friends and family – tradition was paramount in every facet of his life. In addition to his wife and mother, Mark is survived by a son: Joseph Tonon of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law: Angela Tonon and Brian Burke of South Orange, NJ; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Paul Gregory and Linda Tonon of Bristol, and Peter and Lucie Tonon of Charlotte, NC; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 3, 2017, Noon, at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol on Thursday between 5 and 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 2 (Memo: Baseball Program), 22 Hooker Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Mark’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

