Campaign 2017 begins as Councilor D’Amato tosses his hat in the ring

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The 2017 local election season is underway as incumbent councilor, Anthony D’Amato in the first district is the first candidate to file campaign finance paperwork with the city clerk’s office.

D’Amato filed the State Elections Enforcement Commission documents registering as a candidate for this November on Jan. 9.

D’Amato, a Republican, was elected to his first term in November 2015.

In 2015, D’Amato also was the first candidate to step forward seeking a spot on the council.

D’Amato said, via email, he decided to seek another term “because I am committed to economic development and the betterment of the city. I believe we are on the right track with economic development and many other items. I want to continue to maintain the 1st District’s influence on the massive decisions that we need to continue to make in the upcoming years.”

As for why he stepped forward so quickly to begin his 2017 campaign, D’Amato said, “I have filed my paperwork early for a few reasons. I believe in the philosophy of raising your money early and quickly. By raising your money early, you can spend the maximum time visiting voters and attending community events. All campaigns need money, however campaigns are not about raising money, they are about run ning on your platform and speaking to the public.”

As for why serving another term appealed to him, D’Amato explained, “I have enjoyed the ability to speak to department heads directly and influence policy in committee that has a chance of making someone’s life in the city better. I also enjoy the ability to have influence on items that I may not agree with that deter business or the betterment of people’s lives. This by far is the most important type of influence in my opinion.”

If reelected, D’Amato said, “I plan on continuing exactly what I ran on the first time, increasing and growing economic development in the city of Bristol. I was key in making sure that the Startup Bristol program’s funding was greatly increased to up to $100,000 because I feel that would make a difference with large and local entities. We really need to place a focus on how to garner large business players and bring them to Bristol.”

D’Amato added, “I also believe in the beautification of the city and have been working with specific department heads and managers to try to bring initiatives to fruition that can have an impact. I have made sure that our city’s veterans know that I am behind them and support them whether on the council or in my personal or business life. I have also taken a real interest in making sure parents can ask questions directly about education and how we interact with the budget process, it’s very important.”

The past year has seen the mood on the council contentious at time.

However, D’Amato said, “I also would like to make it a point to share with the public that I have good working relationships with each and every council member, regardless of affiliation as well as the mayor, by taking the politics out of the discussion.”

“I have an excellent working relationship with our state delegation and making sure that our priorities are their priorities as well. My wife Cara (Pavalock-D’Amato, state representative for Bristol) and I spend many nights speaking with constituents at our home and attempting to solve problems that are sometimes bigger than us.”

“Having positive relationships with everyone makes discussion easier for all involved. I have the pleasure of serving as acting mayor and being another face of the city at charitable events, veterans events, Eagle Scout courts of honor and other times of necessity,” said D’Amato.

In the past few weeks, there has been some controversy regarding a vote by the council to increase salaries for the next council and the next mayor after the 2017 elections. (The move was prompted by the need to address the salaries of the registrars of voters, who were elected this past November.) D’Amato has publicly stated that he was willing to work without compensation on the council.

“I have chosen to forgo my salary because I have something inside me that tells me it’s the right thing to do,” said D’Amato. “I don’t care to elaborate and make something that isn’t an issue, bigger tham it has to be. All I care to comment on with regard to my salary is that the public should understand that they have a solid voice and a real negotiator representing their district even when they don’t always agree with my stance on an issue.”

D’Amato added, “I try to understand everyone’s viewpoints as well as bring in my everyday business experience and do what is right for the long term and what I think will have lasting effect. Representing the public is one the most important and the most misunderstood jobs you can hold, and it really takes drive and a certain kind of stamina to get through and see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Comments? Email mchaiken@BristolObserver.com