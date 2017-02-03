Obituaries: Kenneth H. Greene

Kenneth H. Greene, 61, of Torrington, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017, at his home. Kenneth was born in Waterbury on November 17, 1955 and was a son of the late Leonard and Marion (Palmer) Greene. Kenneth loved music and the New York Yankees. He is survived by his sister: Deborah Archambeault, of Bristol; a brother James Greene, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Leonard Greene, Jr. Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours and the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Kenneth’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

