Police blotter for Feb. 3

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Melissa Belonick, 27, of 121 South Eagle St., Terryville, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with driving in a right hand lane, restricted turns fail signal, and operation while under the influence.
- Daeshawn Johnson, 25, of 44 Harold St., Apt. 3, Hartford, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Lance C. Stevens, 36, of 21 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Mark G. Dorgan, 19, of 60 Sycamore St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.
- Lieza Rodriguez, 18, of 60 Sycamore St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and risk of injury to a minor.
- Miranda M. Anderson, 21, of 25 Douglas Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with operation while under the influence and driving in a right hand lane.
- Mike Curiel, 28, of 30 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Christina M. Reklaitis, 29, of 30 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Andrzej Matysiak, 66, of 9 Inwood Lane, Farmington, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with criminal attempt of risk of injury to a minor, criminal attempt to entice a minor by computer, and criminal attempt of second degree sexual assault through consent.
- Carmela Minacci, 30, of 148 West St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Stephen Minacci, 29, of 148 West St., 2nd floor, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with violation of protective order and first degree criminal trespass.
- Christian Cales-Rodriguez, 23, of 509 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with operation while under the influence and driving in a right hand lane.
- Celia C. Guartasaca, 52, of 160 West Washington St., Apt. K2, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Stephen Minacci, 29, of 148 West St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with criminal violation of protective order nonthreatening, first degree violation of conditions of release and first degree criminal trespass.
- Samantha E. Blanchette, 28, of 35 Ruth St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny.
- Daniel Cinnante, 19, of 56 Woodland St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Alexis Schipritt, 18, of 56 Woodland St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- April Y. Gerhardt, 18, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening, first degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
- David A. Rogers, 21, of 132 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening, interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.
- Jessica Cyr, 31, of 21 Litchfield Lane, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear and second degree larceny.
- John S. Baker, 46, of 895 Matthews St., Apt. 43, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with evading through physical injury and/or property damage, no insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, traveling too fast for conditions, and failure to drive right.
- Garrett L. Baker, 33, of 84 Deering Lane, Waterbury, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with second degree failure to appear and sixth degree larceny.
- Damon F. Paneczko, 38, of 20 Salem Lane, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with operation while under the influence, possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance, possession of drug paraphernalia for less than 0.5 ounces of marijuana and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Michael Busto, 26, of 284 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with theft of a firearm, conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm, fourth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny, and criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon.
- Mark R. Hayes, 26, of 826 Pine St., Apt. 9, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear, and first degree failure to appear.
- Audrey Nasinnyk, 33, of 2005 West St., Apt. 1R, Southington, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with following too close, operation while under the influence, failure to keep drugs in original container, and illegal possession of narcotics.
- Matthew P. Shea, 39, of 33 Hillside Ave., Plantsville, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with violation of probation.
- Michael S. Pickering, 34, of 17 Woodbine St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone to engage in a call or while using a mobile electronic device and no insurance.