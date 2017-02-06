Obituaries: Brenda J. Caron

Brenda J. Caron, 43, of Bristol, died on Thursday (February 2, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol after a long illness. Brenda was born on March 8, 1973 in Bristol and was a daughter of Beverly (Westfall) Caron of Bristol and the late Henry Caron. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where he graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1991. She then went on to attend Eastern Connecticut State University and she completed her Bachelor’s Degree studies at Central Connecticut State University. She formerly worked at Elmcrest Hospital and Connecticut Mental Health Affiliates. She was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition to her mother, Brenda is survived by her brother: Bryan Caron of Bristol, along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services and burial in West Cemetery, Bristol will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Brenda’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

