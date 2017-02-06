Obituaries: Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Moris Simpson

Dorothy “Dottie” Moris Simpson, 87, of Bristol, died Saturday at her home on February 4, 2017, after a difficult fight with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Helen and Joseph Moris and the devoted wife of George E. Simpson, recently celebrating 65 years of marriage. She was mother to six children, Gary A. Simpson and fiancé Barbara, Mark T. Simpson and wife Sandee, Kevin J. Simpson, Liane Simpson Walker and husband Nathaniel, Darcy A. Sepa and husband Jamie, George M. Simpson and wife Laurel. She also leaves her grandchildren, Heather McDonald, Gary Simpson, Forest Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Ethan Sepa, Aidan Sepa, and Cullen Sepa along with several great grandchildren, step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. Dorothy grew up in Bristol, graduating from Bristol High School in 1947. She was employed at various jobs throughout her life retiring early from Johnson and Johnson-Critikon in Southington, CT to care for her mother and sister. Although, times were not always easy, early on she had several strategies to make life better for those she loved from sewing slipcovers, to making Halloween costumes, baking cookies or giving us haircuts. As her children grew, life allowed for a few extravagances and a love of travel was born. Aside from summer vacations to a number of lakefront cottages, Dorothy and George were able to visit Hawaii, tour several national parks, cruise to Alaska and take a steamboat down the Mississippi. For over 20 years, as they chose to stay closer to home, they found much joy at their timeshare, spending several weeks a year in Wells, ME. She was a tireless champion of her children and grandchildren, supporting them through music lessons, dance competitions, and sports ventures. Her main motto was for us to do our best; her pride and interest in our accomplishments, no matter how small, was always evident. She was dedicated to her marriage and to her husband, living her marriage vows every day, especially evident later in life as she cared for her husband through his health issues until her own illness made it impossible. She rarely put herself first. Dorothy had a creative side dabbling in art for a time and writing poetry for another. She had a passion for collecting trivets, sipping a good gin and tonic; she had a fondness for little dogs that could sit in your lap, and for listening to polkas on a Saturday morning. She was never far from the pages of a book, religiously watched the evening news and seemed to know a song to accompany any situation that could possibly arise. Dorothy was a whiz at scrabble. She enjoyed trips to the casino with George so much that up until her last days she worried about getting dressed in time to make the bus. In many ways she was a force of nature, yet she was the glue that held the family together. Many heartfelt thanks to Dr. Margarita Reyes, Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice, in particular Joanne, Suzanne, Rachael and Jaleesa, and her caretakers Emelia and Teresa, all of whom through compassion and professionalism made this time easier for Dorothy and the family. Funeral services for Dorothy will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday (Feb. 8, 2017) at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home between 10 and 11:30 AM. Please visit Dorothy’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

