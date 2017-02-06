Obituaries: Jacob David Gohsler

Jacob David Gohsler, 30, of West Hartford died on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Jacob was born in Hartford on June 10, 1986 and was the younger son of John W. Gohsler and Elona (Beadle) Judd. He graduated from William H. Hall High School. He worked for the Town of West Hartford at Duffy and Charter Oak schools and was most recently employed at Webster Hill School. He loved “his school kids” as if they were his own, mentoring a number of them over the years. He touched so many lives with his quiet and gentle demeanor, his contagious sense of humor, and his loving soul and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Besides his mother and father, Jacob is survived by his step-mother: Susan Gohsler; his step-father: David Judd; his siblings Jessica Gohsler, John (Danielle) Gohsler, and Rebecca (Cleigh) Turley Michael (Ken Nelson) Judd, Amy (Gary) Petrillo all of CT and Michelle (Stephen) Rittler of PA., his much loved nephews and nieces Jack and Grace Gohsler; Madison Turley; Emily, Sophia and Jake Petrillo; and Caroline Rittler; his aunt: Deborah Leonard, of Simsbury and cousins Alexander (Nicole) Leonard and Alyssa Leonard of Arizona. He also leaves his love Deanna Johnson of Bloomfield. He also leaves an extended family of step aunts and uncles including his aunties and uncles of the heart Daniel and Joni Suppin and Lawrence and Andrea Leibman. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017, 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatvies and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday, between 4 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or HANOC (a neighborhood outreach center in West Hartford) 50 S. Main St., Room 306, West Hartford, CT 06107. Please visit Jacob’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

