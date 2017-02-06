Obituaries: Laurel ‘Lucky’ Daniel

Laurel “Lucky” (Aland) Daniel, 89, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. Lucky was born in Pegram, Idaho on August 23, 1927 and was the daughter of the late George Clarence and Harriet F. Aland. She spent most of her life in Pocatello, Idaho, then moved to Modesto, CA before settling with her family in Bristol in 2001. Lucky enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cruising, horse races, and spending time with a group of friends who call themselves the ‘wacky wonderful women’. She loved her family, her cat, Gryffin, and was a lifelong fan of Frank Sinatra. Lucky is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shellie Harwood and her husband Allen Grunerud, of Bristol; two grandchildren, Morgan James (Grunerud) of New York City, and Nicholas Grunerud of New Haven, and two nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Verlinda; a brother, George C. Aland Jr.; and a sister, Donna Clark. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours and the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave. Bristol, is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Lucky’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOM.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

