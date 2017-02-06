Obituaries: Mary Magliulo

Mary Magliulo, 79, of Bristol, passed away peacefully in her own home, surrounded by her family early Sunday morning, February 5, 2017. She was the beloved wife for over 59 years to Vincent Magliulo.

Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 26, 1937, daughter of the late Gaetano and Rita (DePascale) Costanzo and lived on Long Island, NY for many years before moving to Norwalk. While in Norwalk, Mary owned and operated Lullaby Day Care and Little Red Schoolhouse Day Care. She and her husband relocated to North Lauderdale, FL where she also owned and operated Don Ciccio’s Restaurant in Deerfield Beach, FL. After 10 years, in 1984 they moved to Burlington, CT. In Forestville, she was well known for owning and operating Mary’s Place Restaurant. For many years, Mary also cooked for the clergy in the Rectory at St. Matthew Church in Forestville where she was a devout member.

Besides her husband, she leaves her sons, Patrick Magliulo of Bristol and Vincent Magliulo, Jr. of Coconut Creek, FL; daughters Donna Magliulo of Bristol, Theresa Stanton of New Britain, Kathryn Lavigne and her husband Roland of Bristol, Susan Dattile and her husband Glenn of Coral Springs, FL, and Mary Rice and her husband William of Bristol; brothers Domenick Costanzo and his wife Trudy of Simi Valley, CA and Thomas Costanzo of Bristol; sisters Ann Rita Reardon of Boynton Beach, FL and Lucretia Volpicella of Bristol, 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brother William Costanzo.

Mary’s funeral will be held on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol) and will proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow at the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville, 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Mary’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.