Obituaries: Primrose C O’Flaherty

Primrose C. O’Flaherty, 85, of Terryville, CT passed away on February 3, 2017 at Amberwoods of Farmington surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late William G. O’Flaherty who passed away several years prior. Primrose was born on May 21, 1931 and was the eldest daughter of the late Camille and Fram Lassow. She moved from England on March 17, 1967 before permanently moving to Terryville, CT. She received an Associate in Science Degree from Tunxis Community College in Farmington, CT. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Librarian and Teacher’s Aide in the Terryville school system. She enjoyed gardening, trips to the beach, as well as visiting the beautiful rose gardens at Elizabeth Park. She enjoyed listening to the instrumental music of her children and her most memorable times were spent in the company of her family. She is survived by her four children, Paul O’Flaherty and his wife Joanna and their son Alexander; Vernon O’Flaherty and Christine O’Flaherty and their three children Michelle, Melissa and William; Claudette Shalagan and Stephen Shalagan and their two children Amanda and Michael; and Denise Hann and her husband Mark and their two children Jennifer and Michael as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at Amberwoods of Farmington. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 9 AM from the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Please visit Primrose’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

