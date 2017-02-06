Obituaries: Robert Joseph Eifes

Robert Joseph Eifes, 64, of Harwinton, CT passed away peacefully February 4, 2017 with his family by his side. He lived a full life until a recent progression of a long-term illness. Born in New York February 3, 1953 he was the son of the late Joseph and Beatrice Eifes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Darlene Clement Eifes who stayed tirelessly by his side until the end. He leaves behind his four children Rory Eifes and wife Dawn of Torrington; Nicholas Eifes and wife Michelle of Harwinton; Daniel Eifes and wife Kristen of VA; and daughter Robin Tirrell and husband Henry of Norfolk. He is pre-deceased by his daughter Kristen. He found great joy in his 7 grandchildren, Rory Junior, Lena, Tristan, Caileb, Kyrsten, Andrew and Elijah. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Eifes and wife Barbara, his sister-in-law Cheryl Clement and brother-in-law Douglas Clement and wife Jennifer. He delighted in his family and friends. He also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Bob served proudly in the US Navy. He had a love for classic cars and coaching his children in sports, especially baseball and softball. He had a spice for life that he shared and an infectious smile. He was proud of his Luxembourg heritage and always had a story.

Family and friends may call at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville CT on Wednesday February 8th 2017 from 6pm-8pm. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday February 9th at Scott Funeral Home with a military burial to follow at Peacedale Cemetery in Bristol, CT.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association

