Police searching for suspect of Liberty Bank robbery

Bristol police are searching for the suspect of a robbery that took place this afternoon at Liberty Bank on Farmington Avenue.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the suspect was described as a 50-year-old, 5-foot-9 heavy-set white man with thinning salt and pepper hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a dark checkered hooded sweatshirt and blue pants, and may be operating a 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with another truck with another man, the release said.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, and the suspect took off with an undetermined amount of cash, the release said.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect or his vehicle is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.